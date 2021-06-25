The menu will be released in the coming weeks.

A Northamptonshire country estate has joined forces with a team of chefs to create a ‘Fire and Feast’ event this summer.

Courteenhall Estate will host Burnt Lemon Chefs later this year for the event where visitors will be able to watch as a three-course meal is made over wood and fire.

The adult-only event will take place outside in the venue’s 100 acres of parkland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounds provide a stunning dinner setting.

Guests will be able to book onto tables of six within a marquee where they will be able to see their food being prepared.

The menu for the evening has not yet been released, but according to Couurteenhall it will be announced on social media in the ‘coming weeks’.

A spokeswoman for the venue said: “Watch as Burnt Lemon Chefs skilfully prepare your three-course meal, cooked over cedar wood, with all the wonderful scents and sounds associated with open fire cooking.

“With views across the lake and parkland, soak up the scenery and immerse yourself in the Fire & Feast experience.

Fire and Feast will be held at Courteenhall Estate in August.

“Expect a woodland wonderland, fantastic food, great company and definitely an experience to remember.

“Burnt Lemon chefs pride themselves on using only the finest local ingredients, including various items from our kitchen garden.”