Northamptonshire country estate teams up with popular chefs to create ‘Fire and Feast’ summer event
Food-lovers will be able to look on as chefs cook a three course meal over cedar wood
A Northamptonshire country estate has joined forces with a team of chefs to create a ‘Fire and Feast’ event this summer.
Courteenhall Estate will host Burnt Lemon Chefs later this year for the event where visitors will be able to watch as a three-course meal is made over wood and fire.
The adult-only event will take place outside in the venue’s 100 acres of parkland.
Guests will be able to book onto tables of six within a marquee where they will be able to see their food being prepared.
The menu for the evening has not yet been released, but according to Couurteenhall it will be announced on social media in the ‘coming weeks’.
A spokeswoman for the venue said: “Watch as Burnt Lemon Chefs skilfully prepare your three-course meal, cooked over cedar wood, with all the wonderful scents and sounds associated with open fire cooking.
“With views across the lake and parkland, soak up the scenery and immerse yourself in the Fire & Feast experience.
“Expect a woodland wonderland, fantastic food, great company and definitely an experience to remember.
“Burnt Lemon chefs pride themselves on using only the finest local ingredients, including various items from our kitchen garden.”
Tickets are already on sale for the event on Friday, August 6 and are priced between £75 and £95.