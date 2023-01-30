May 2025 sees new entries to OpenTable's most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a most booked list, which is updated on the fifth day of each month.

Since the start of this year, there have been a couple of new entries and the list includes everything from village pubs, to an independent Italian restaurant, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in May 2025, according to OpenTable.

The first new entry is Staci's Italian in Rothwell. The family-run independent offers fresh local produce, alongside hand-picked Italian imports to create "bold and vibrant" dishes.

In at number eight is another new entry - La Terraza Tapas Bar in Upton, Northampton. Specialising in Spanish food, the restaurant offers an experience with a variety of small plates, perfect for sharing.

Coming in at number seven, is Pig and Waffle in Grafton Underwood near Kettering. The pub offers a range of menu items using local produce, but with waffle in the pub's name there's also a selection of sweet and savoury waffles, including a BBQ pulled pork and poached egg waffle and an Italian meringue and pineapple option.