Look inside this stunning 600-year-old 'heart of the community' village pub near Northampton which is up for rent

The pub has been closed for months

A 600-year-old village pub near Northampton is currently up for rent after sadly closing down over the summer.

The Wooden Walls of England in Collingtree, which has been described as ‘the heart of the community’, closed down in the summer after its previous operators called time on their two-year tenure.

Just before closing, the previous operators said: “We have had an amazing time since we took the pub on during Covid in 2021 and met some fantastic people along the way, but it’s time for us to move on.

“Thankyou to everyone who has supported us along the way, it’s been a rollercoaster and we are lucky to come away with so many new friends.”

The owner of the pub, Admiral Taverns, has since put the site up for rent at £21k per year plus an ingoing cost of £12k.

An Admiral Taverns spokesman said: “The Wooden Walls of Old England is located in the affluent Northamptonshire village of Collingtree.

"The pub has a steep history and is reputed to be over 600 years old and benefits from being the only pub in the village, making the Wooden Walls of England the heart of the community.

“The pub is decorated beautifully throughout, in keeping with its age with traditional exposed stone walls, wooden beams, and fires. Internally the pub has two small trading areas, one mainly for the food offer, catering for approximately fifty covers and the bar side being predominately drinks focused.

“Externally there is car parking for approximately thirty vehicles. To the rear of the pub is an exceptional, unexpected beer garden which is popular all year round with both locals and visitors. This is made up of a hard landscaped paved patio area under two pagodas, ideal for al fresco dining, fitted with heating and lighting making this area accessible even in the cooler months and evenings. This patio overlooks the beautifully maintained lawned beer garden which houses a number of picnic benches and could easily be utilised for community events and festivals.”

The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, a lounge and a family bathroom all of which are in good order, the spokesman added.

Click here for more information.

