IN PICTURES: Popular independent ale house in Northampton hosts Shakespearean-themed beer festival

Pub goers flocked to a popular independent ale house in Northampton town centre this weekend for a Shakespearean-themed beer festival.

St Giles Ale House, in St Giles' Street, hosted 'Midsummers Night Theme' beer festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (August 20, 21, 23).

The pub was packed from front to back as customers enjoyed the street scene in St Giles' Street, the traditional inside of the wet-led establishment, and the tightly-packed back garden.

The Chron's photographer Leila Coker was there to snap drinkers as they enjoyed one of the 18 real ales and six traditional ciders on offer.

