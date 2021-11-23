In pictures: New bar in busy Northampton street opens its doors for very first time

A new bar dubbed 'Northampton's very own funhouse' opened its doors on Friday (November 19).

Chronicle and Echo photographer Kirsty Edmonds went down to Playhouse bar in Bridge Street to snap revellers enjoying what the new venue has to offer.

The bar has moved into the former Revolution in Bridge Street, which had been a town hotspot for 19 years until it closed for good in October this year.Playhouse's features include classic games like air hockey, critter racing, gopher golf, vintage photo booths, and also a 'cool and creative' bar space, wide range of cocktails and homemade pizzas.

Leslie Walker, general manager of Playhouse Northampton said: “Myself and the team are extremely excited to bring this brilliant new competitive socialising concept to Northampton.

"We’re incredibly proud of the investment that has gone into transforming the venue and I’m certain that when people see what we have created, they’re going to love it."

The bar is also planning a 'pizza giveaway' next week. Everyone that goes to Playhouse between 5pm and 6.30pm on Thursday (December 2) will receive a free slice of pizza.

