A planning application has been submitted to ask for permission to reopen a historic Northampton pub.

Old Black Lion in Marefair, which backs onto St Peter’s Church closed in 2008 and has stood empty ever since, despite money being set aside in 2013 to renovate the pub.

Now the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), which owns St Peter's Church, has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council outlining how the pub could be redeveloped into a community-based venue, as part of a wider project.

The Old Black Lion in Marefair could reopen if planning permission is granted.

CCT was awarded £1.8m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to complete the revamp and the rest of the project, which includes work to the churchyard.

Proposals for the pub include reopening the Grade II-listed building as a community-based pub with spaces for drinking, bar food, and a new dining room overlooking the courtyard beer garden.

The historic carriage passage from Marefair into the Old Black Lion’s courtyard will be reinstated and the pub – which dates to at least the 16th century – repaired to high conservation standards.

Upstairs there will be five guest rooms offering bed and breakfast, and a meeting room and function room for private hire.

A new path and gate will also be installed to connect the pub’s courtyard entrance on St Peter’s Street to St Peter’s churchyard next door.

Peter Aiers, chief executive of CCT said: “We are really excited to be working on this innovative venture.

“Our team brings considerable experience of community-led regeneration of church buildings and the skills we have developed are directly applicable to help tackle the problem of struggling high streets.

“After years of work by many people I am overjoyed that the project is moving into this new and exciting phase.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our partners and funders for their continued support and belief in this bold and complex scheme.”

The pub is currently owned by West Northamptonshire Council, after Northampton Borough Council purchased the site for £400,000 in 2019.

If planning permission is granted, CCT will select a hospitality operator to run the pub, with a portion of the profits going to repairing and conserving the neighbouring 12th-century St Peter’s Church, which the Trust has cared for since 1998.