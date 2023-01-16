Here are 29 dog friendly pubs to visit with your pooch in Northamptonshire

On the hunt for a cosy pub to stop by after a breathtaking walk with your dog? We have got you covered.

We have put together a list of dog friendly pubs in Northamptonshire you can visit with your small furry best friends.

It is quite nice to stop by a pub for a bite to eat and a hot drink after a long walk to clear your head and give your dog some exercise. Why should your pet miss out on a pub-stop?

The answer is: they shouldn’t.

So here are 29 Northamptonshire pubs that are dog friendly.

Did we miss out your favourite? Send us an email at [email protected]

1. The Navigation - Stoke Bruerne Stoke Bruerne, Towcester, NN12 7SY. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. The Royal Oak - Walgrave Zion Hill, Walgrave, Northampton NN6 9PN. Photo: The Royal Oak Photo Sales

3. The Hart - Duston 573 Harlestone Rd, Northampton NN5 6NU. The Hart hosts a 'Doggy Brunch' on the last Saturday of every month. Every dog gets a sausage and a puppuccino! Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. The Saracen's Head - Little Brington Main Street, Little Brington, Northampton, NN7 4HS. Photo: The Saracen's Head Photo Sales