There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Northampton’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on Google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

1 . Albert J Ramsbottom - 94 Abington St, Northampton "Best fish and chip shop in Northampton. Quality Top notch. Very helpful and caring staff." - Rating: 4.4 (300 reviews) Photo: Albert J Ramsbottom Photo Sales

2 . St David's - 30 Newnham Rd, Northampton "I have to say that this chip shop has the best chips going and a generous portion. Worth a visit." - Rating: 4.1 (53 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Richards Fish Bar "Simply one of the best fish & chip shops in Northampton. Great food, great service and great staff, always happy to help." - Rating: 4.5 (88 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Birchfield Fish Bar - 184 Birchfield Rd E, Northampton "Very Friendly People. Lovely Fish and Chips. I Recommend This Fish and Chip Shop." Rated: 4.4 (214 reviews) Photo: Birchfield Fish Bar Photo Sales