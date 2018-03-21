GALLERY: Pictures show newly refurbished Northampton ‘spirit of Marbella’ cocktail bar

A newly opened cocktail bar is promising to bring the sunshine to a popular late-night street in Northampton.

Monica’s in Bridge Street opened their doors to punters on Friday night after a month-long revamp and promises to offer drinkers ‘music, cocktails and Marbella’ vibes.

The venue, which was formerly the Pheonix Bar, has the capacity to host 250 clubbers and has an all-white interior to imitate Spain’s popular party destination in the Costa Del Sol.

General manager Jordan Leeson said Monica’s will be at the forefront of the live entertainment scene: “The theme is music, cocktails and Marbella.

“When it comes to the weekend we will have dancers, saxophones and live percussionists.”

Bosses are planning to officially open the club garden on the May bank holiday - which will allow the venue to welcome a further 250 people.

Upon completion, the garden will play host to a DJ booth, food vendor and plans are in the pipeline to host Belvedere vodka-themed parties. “Outside will be mental when that kicks off,” Jordan added.

Reviewer, Taylor Wilson said on social media: “Great venue with friendly staff! Amazing atmosphere and is definitely worth the visit! The best place to be in Northampton!”

“Great new club with a fantastic atmosphere, that offers a range of cocktails and drinks. If you’re looking to have a good time Monica’s is the place,” reviewer Frank Kamange said on Facebook.

The club is currently open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm until 5am, with plans to open in April on Wednesdays for students.

Clubbers can buy bronze, silver and gold VIP packages online.