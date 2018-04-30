FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS REVEALED: One and two star restaurants and cafes in Northampton

Today the Chron reveals the lowest rated restaurants and cafes across Northampton, according to inspectors.

Here are the 13 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘restaurant/cafe/canteen’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which were ranked one or two stars.

A number of restaurants/cafes have been ranked with one or two stars

The FSA listings show that five restaurants/cafes were given a two-star rating and eight a one-star.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

- Five-star rating means “very good”

- Four-star rating means “good”

- Three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”

- Two-star rating is “improvement necessary”

- One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

- Zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk