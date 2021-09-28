Five Guys burgers are most tapped meal on the UK's Deliveroo apps...and they're coming to Northampton

Burgers are most tapped on delivery apps in four of the UK's biggest towns and cities

Fast food delivery firms in Northampton will be even busier once Five Guys takeaway opens if the rest of the UK is anything to judge by.

The American burger chain, which is preparing to open in Sixfields, occupies top spot in the Deliveroo popularity charts in four of the UK's top 15 towns and cities.

In London, the Five Guys cheeseburger is the most ordered meal while in Milton Keynes, Manchester and Leeds it's the cheeseburger with bacon.

KFC's Boneless Banquet box is the only other order to top the list in more than one city — in Blackpool, Wigan and South Tyneside.

Elsewhere, it's a smorgasbord of delights tickling the tastebuds ranging from the Sunday road Toby Carvery for one in Sunderland to Falafel in a box in Bristol.

Sheffield and Portsmouth both go for Taco Bell — quesadilla cravings in Pompey while, appropriately enough, the Volcona Burito is the most tapped meal on the Steel City apps.

Birmingham's vote goes to a pizza margherita from Rudy's, in Liverpool it's chicken katsu curry from Kokoro while Newcastle and Hartlepool clearly believe in keeping it local — a message which is bound to go down well with Northampton's many independent eateries.

In Newcastle chicken gyros from one of Acropolis Street Food's small chain of takeaways in the North East comes out on top.

And Hartlepool's top takeaway is not from Burger King, Subway or even the Co-op — it's Peppercorn Pulled Beef from family-run Biaco's Deli in the local Marina.

Work began this week to transform the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Walter Tull Way where Five Guys — which serves American-style burgers and milkshakes — is set to open.