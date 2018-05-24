EATING OUT: 9 of the best places to tuck into brunch in and around Northampton

Looking for brunch in Northampton? We’ve picked out nine of the best pubs, restaurants and cafes across town serving brunch (some bottomless!).

For anyone who has never heard of brunch then it’s a combination of breakfast and lunch eaten during the late morning to early afternoon and sometimes has an alcoholic drink served with it.

Click here to see the nine of the best places to tuck into brunch in and around Northampton

Plus the Smoke Pit in The Ridings is doing a speical bottomles brunch this coming May Bank Holiday weekend. Details to follow on its Facebook page.

Brunch has become a hugely popular trend in recent years from full English fry-ups, to American feasts, smashed avocado on sourdough toast or granola and fresh fruit if you want the healthier option.

In the big cities the latest trend is bottomless brunch - something which Northampton is catching onto with a few places now offering it to hungry and thirsty diners.

Normally this involves a set time slot where you can tuck into brunch with unlimited refills on drinks for those who enjoy a tipple before midday.

We found four places in Northampton to offer bottomless brunch and plenty of others who just offer a traditional banging brunch.

Have we missed anywhere you’d recommend for brunch?

