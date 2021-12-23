Nobody fancies cooking anything but turkey over Christmas, right?

That's good news for takeaways across town and here's those inspectors say are in the top bracket when it comes to keeping clean.

All these burger joints, pizza places, cafes, Chinese and Caribbean eateries — and a good old, fashioned chippy — have been visited by food hygiene officials during 2021 and given the highest FIVE rating, which means standards are very, very good.

The Food Standards Agency runs the scheme in partnership with local authorities, scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards via a rating — from five down to zero which means urgent improvement is needed.

To get the top rating, businesses must do well in all these three elements:

■ How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

■ The physical condition of the business – including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities

■ How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

1. Chip Stop Wellingborough Road, Northampton Inspected: November 18, 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Noodle X Abington Street, Northampton Inspected: May 26, 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Mr Liu Kitchen Bridge Street, Northampton Inspected: 21 January 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cafe 61 Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe Inspected: October 11, 2021 Photo Sales