Burger Street raises over £1,000 for new children's play area at Northampton General Hospital

Bite Street has been running pop-up foodie events throughout the summer as part of their Summer of Food Love programme. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

A pop-up foodie event dedicated entirely to burgers raised a whopping £1,250 for a new play area at Northampton General Hospital.

Bite Street's special edition 'Burger Street' sold more then 1,200 patties at Franklin's Gardens from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18. One pound from every burger sold is going towards funding a new outdoor play area in the children's ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Burger Street organiser, Crispin Slee, said: "This was beyond our wildest dreams. We thought we might raise a few hundred pounds but to raise over £1,200 is just incredible.

"I want to thank each and every person who came to Burger Street and munched their way through a mountain of buns, and to Northampton Saints for their amazing support.

“We’re delighted to be able to support such a great, local cause. It’s horrible being stuck in hospital as a child.”

The top-selling burger from the weekend was 'The Baconator' from The Smoke Pit, made with American cheese, bacon and baconnaise.

Around 70 people tucked into the one-off Sunday roast burger special created by rugby legend and Masterchef finalist, Christian Day. His Good Day Roast burger consisted of a potato rosti, cauliflower cheese fritter, horseradish mayo, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The line up of burger traders included The Patty Freaks, who were crowned national burger champions in 2018, The Flavour Trailer, Pinch My Bun, Smash Cow and Saf’s Kitchen.

Bite Street raised £400 for the children's hospital play area in April with a special edition Rainbow Burger. Their latest donation means that they have fundraised a grand total of £1,658 for the good cause, set up by the Northamptonshire Health Charity Fund.

Charity support assistants at Northamptonshire Health Charity Fund, Rob Powell and Emma Melville, said: ““We’d like take this opportunity to send a huge thank you to everyone who helped raise the incredible £1,258 last weekend for our Children’s Wards play area appeal.

"This new outside activity area will make such a huge difference to so many children from our local community who spend time in hospital and we are so grateful for this fantastic support from Bite Street NN in helping us to make it happen.

"So far over £22,000 has been raised for the children’s play area and we are keen to keep up the excitement we have already received from our incredible donors and fundraisers to reach our big goal of £130,000!”

Bite Street takes place at Franklin’s Gardens every other weekend with events through to the end of August as part of their Summer of Food Love in NN programme.