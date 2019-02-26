31 of the best pubs gardens in and around Northampton to enjoy a drink in the unseasonably sunny February weather

Northampton is basking in the unseasonably warm and sunny February weather and we’re all desperate to be outside enjoying it.

Temperatures have soared as high as 17C today across Northants and beyond this week and everyone seems to be in a slightly better mood than normal. If you’re on a day off then lucky you! Some of us are stuck in an office looking longingly out of the window dreaming of barbecues, ice creams and pub gardens. If you're looking to make the most of the warm spell here are 31 of the best places in and around town to enjoy a sunny drink in a beer garden.





The Abington boasts a ping pong table in its courtyard style garden in Wellingborough Road

The Althorp Coaching Inn in Great Brington is as cosy outside in the summer as it is inside in the winter with its beautiful enclosed courtyard garden

Residents or visitors can enjoy a cool drink in the large garden at The Aviator Hotel in Sywell overlooking the busy airfield

There is fun for all the family at The Billing Mill in Great Billing which sits on its own island surrounded by water from the River Nene. The large garden includes play equipmnent for children

The terrace and gardens at Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton have stunning views over the lake and countryside and host barbecues in the warmer months

Sit back and enjoy the sunshine in the garden at The Britannia in Bedford Road on the banks of the River Nene

Play equipment for the kids, relaxing for the parents....The County in Abington Avenue

Large TV screens in the garden? What's not to love. The Crown and Cushion, Wellingborough Road

Laid back vibes outside at the Department of Meat & Social Affairs in Bridge Street featuring a table tennis table