Villagers enjoy two days of fun in the sun raising thousands for charity at Crick Scarecrow Festival

Hundreds of people descened on the village of Crick at the weekend for the annual scarecrow and music festival which was bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s event saw a record-breaking 67 entries for inclusion on the Scarecrow map, and for a chance to scoop the £100 prize on offer.

Now volunteers are busy counting the masses of votes made for the best scarecrow award.

Angela Stock, one of the committee members, said: “It was a delight to see such a variety of people walking around Crick in the glorious sunshine to view the scarecrows, to enjoy the free music and arts performances and to visit the plethora of attractions, amusements, stalls and food vendors we had on offer.”

She added: “The considerable number of programmes and raffle tickets that were sold, paired with the scarcity of remaining cake in Crick would suggest that we are very likely to exceed last year’s charitable total raised, which was more than £18,000 across the whole village.”

Organisers said they wish to thank all of the volunteers, traders, entertainers, local sponsors and every visitor for helping to create a wonderful family atmosphere.

The charities set to benefit from this year’s fundraising include: The Air Ambulance, Hibbs Lupus Trust, Breast Cancer Care, Alzheimer’s Society, The Campbell Foundation, PAWS animal rescue and many organisations in Crick.

The winner of the best scarecrow award will be announced this Sunday, July 22, at a prize giving ceremony and grand raffle draw which takes place at the Royal Oak, Church Street, Crick at 7pm.

Details of the total raised, the winner of best scarecrow prize and the results of the raffle will be posted on the Crick Scarecrow Festival’s Facebook page.

See www.facebook.com/crickscarecrowfestival/