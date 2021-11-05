Take a look around newly opened family farm in Northampton including cows, ducks and more

A farm in Northampton has seen a successful opening after starting their new family farm venture.

East Lodge Farm, in Ecton, is already host to a wide range of functions, including a horse riding school, cattle farm and a shop, but it was the search for a family day out that led this farm to branch out even more.

The idea came to Thomas White, who owns the business as a third-generation tenant farmer of East Lodge, when his own family could not find a similar venue closer to home.

He said: "You sort of had to go north of Kettering to get something similar and there isn't much to do in between.

"We were having to travel a fair distance for something similar so, we thought, why not?"

So, after a painstaking 18 month wait, Thomas' farm was granted its licence to display the animals and away they went.

Search 'East Lodge Open Farm' on Facebook to find out more.

Take a look around the Northampton family farm with in the pictures below.

East Lodge Open Farm The Open Farm joins many services already available at east Lodge Farm, including a horse riding school, cattle farm and a shop.

East Lodge Open Farm The farm is now home to a vast array of 60 animals, including rabbits, ducklings, goats, sheep, chickens, a Shetland pony and two Highland cattle.

