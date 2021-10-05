Former winner Angus Fyfe prepares his pumpkin patch.

A sea of orange will flood a Northamptonshire village once again when the second pumpkin festival is held on Halloween.

Following the success of the 2020 Yelvertoft Pumpkin Festival which saw 40 displays light up the village, Yelvertoft Pre-School Committee is organising a repeat event on Sunday, October 31.

Parent-led committee members of the Yelvertoft pre school are calling for entries for the second annual pumpkin festival.

Organiser and father of three, Jason Adams, is hoping to see imaginative pumpkin displays created throughout the village, leading up to the spooktacular event.

Jason said: "Last year over £600 was raised for the children at Yelvertoft Pre-School. This year we would like to try and aim for a similar figure so that we are able to purchase a waterproof awning for the children to be able to continue to play outside, even if the weather is slightly inclement.

"We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful rural location for pre-school, with a dedicated staff team, and so it’s important to us as parents and volunteers of the setting to be able to create an environment that enhances the outdoor space and encourages open-ended play through the Curiosity Approach we have adopted."

The committee is grateful to B&A Dairies for their continued sponsorship towards the event.

Ian Grimsley, of B&A Dairies, said: "We are hugely supportive of the 2021 Yelvertoft pumpkin festival.

"The village of Yelvertoft has shown tremendous support towards the company and myself personally. I have been delivering milk and goods to the community and surrounding villages for the past 25 years."

He said last year’s event was 'incredible'.

"I did get a shock when I drove round doing my milk round at 5am early one morning seeing all the spooky displays," Ian added.

The preschool committee wish to inspire everyone of all ages to enter the competition and raise funds to provide the children with resources.

Pumpkin displays of any shape or size, should be entered into the competition by midnight on Tuesday, October 27, by visiting the JustGiving page.

On Sunday, October 31, between 10 and 3pm, anyone wishing to explore the village displays can pick up a map at Elkins Close and cast their vote on who should be crowned the winning display.