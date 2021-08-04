Inflatable family fun day with UNLIMITED play coming to Northampton this weekend

It's sure to be a great day out for the kids.

A family fun day full of inflatables including unlimited play for children is coming to Northampton this weekend.

Funtopia and Pick ‘n’ Mix events will take over Abington Park on Saturday (August 7) to offer families the chance to have a thoroughly fun day out.

The Northampton event is one of the company’s biggest of the year and now that restrictions have been lifted, there will be plenty of availability for everyone.

Funtopia will also be in the town next month.

At the event there will be bouncy castles, activity inflatables, nerf wars, circus skills, sumo suits, a bungee run, a demolition ball, footpool, a driving school and an under fives area.

Best of all the play for children is unlimited and adults can join in too.

There is no need to book as wristbands for unlimited play can be bought on the day.

Under twos go free, wristbands for two - 12-year-olds are £8 and anyone over 13 will be charged £2.

Once a wristband has been purchased, daredevils can play on the inflatables and activities as many times as they like, all day.

The event is on from 11am until 5pm/6pm and parking is limited due to its location at Abington Park.

As well as the inflatable fun, there will also be a food court, an artisan alley for a gifts or produce to eat at home and a performance arena where a selection of local dance schools will perform, hosted by NLive radio.

Entry to the additional areas is free and there will also be fun fair rides and games stalls available in this section, at an extra cost.

And if you miss this weekend, Funtopia is back in Northampton again next month on September 11.

Funtopia tours across the country during the summer months and also has a date lined up soon (August 14) in Daventry.