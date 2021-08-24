In pictures: Family fun as popular pick your own sunflower farm reopens in Northamptonshire

A popular family farm in Northamptonshire reopened its pick your own sunflowers attraction this week.

After waiting longer than usual for the flowers to bloom - due to the poor weather this summer - the owners were keen to reopen with a couple of weeks left of the school holidays.

The field spreads over ten acres and includes between 200,000 and 250,000 flowers, so there are plenty of sunflowers and larkspur flowers to pick, which is exactly what visitors have done on the first two days of the farm being reopen.

Below are pictures of families enjoying the day out on Tuesday (August 24) - spot anyone you know?

The pick your own sunflower field will be open until September 5 (maybe later depending on weather and how many flowers are left). Find out more on the Overstone Grange Farm website.

