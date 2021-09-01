Around 400 hundred people turned out to support a fundraiser aiming to raise money for new playground equipment in a Northampton village.

Kislingbury Playing Field Association launched a campaign earlier this year to raise £120,000 to refurbish rundown play equipment in the village.

Around £33,000 of the target has been raised via an online crowd funder and a village-wide garage sale held in July.

The association’s latest fundraising efforts saw the playing field host a ‘Sunday Funday’ event on August 29 between midday and 6pm, which included stalls, food and drink, activities, a tombola and stand up bingo hosted by Cafe Track’s Tom Cliffe.

There was also a fun run in the morning and then musicians playing throughout the day, before The Sun pub hosted the rest of the event in the evening.

Sarah Parker, chair of the playing field association, said: “We usually host a two day event, but we haven’t been able to do that for the last two years so we decided to do a funday this year.

“It was a great atmosphere, it was really well attended and it received a great amount of support.

“It brought the village together and it was a lovely day.”

Sarah estimates that around 400 people attended the event, but the association is yet to have a figure of how much was raised as some fund are yet to be donated.

The association is aiming to reach £66,000 of its target, at which point they are hoping they can apply for grants to help hit the final target.

Donations can still be made on the group’s crowd funder here.

