'I visited Billing Aquadrome for the first time with the kids for a bargain £10 summer day out in Northampton'

It's fair to say that Billing does come with a reputation in the town which mainly stems from the fact that it sits on a flood plain and as such, well...it does tend to flood a fair bit.

I remember Christmas Eve 2020 there was a mass evacuation of 250 people who were forced into emergency accommodation or with relatives for the festive season.

Last year was unprecedented with the site flooding four times between February and November, leading to the closure of the park and another mass evacuation of the residents who reside there for many months of the year.

I've worked at the Chron for 11 years now and 2024 was the worst year for flooding that I can remember during that time.

Last year will also be remembered for the arrival of Meadow Bay Villages - the holiday company which bought the site out of administration with grand plans of transforming Billing Aquadrome into a major tourist destination.

With the Billing deal also came Cogenhoe Mill - the sister site just down the Nene which was not only a holiday park but also a place where many town residents called home.

I'm sure many raised an eyebrow over Meadow's Views plans which possibly seemed ambitious at the time, especially with the ongoing floods of 2024 continuing to cause chaos.

Meadow Bay ploughed on with their vision and invested an initial £12 million into the site, including flood defence work and the installation of some new attractions including a splash pad, bike track and new entertainment area.

A further £6 million saw the arrival of some superb looking lakeside hot tub lodges, the likes of yet we've never had available to us in Northamptonshire before.

I was so intrigued with what was happening Billing as the months went by and I'm sure regular readers will have noticed the Chron has given it a lot of coverage over the last 18 months.

There is a lot of interest from readers in the site who all have an opinion one way or another whether it be flooding or investment, so we too have put a lot of resources into covering the highs and the lows.

It's fair to say a lot of resource has also been put into Billing via West Northants Council and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service both of which leap into action when the flood defences overflow and take over the holiday park.

Accommodation needs to be found to house the residents who need to be rescued, normally by firefighters on boats, when it reaches 'danger to life' levels. It's a huge operation.

The owners took the tough decision to close Cogenhoe Mill in May, deeming it to be an ongoing risk to life with the site sitting very close to the banks of the River Nene.

Most of the residents chose to move to Billing, with a few moving elsewhere but it must have been an incredibly emotional time for them having to leave.

All in all it's been a very rocky first year for Meadow Bay View but things appear to be looking up as the 295-acre site hasn't flooded since November and there are huge plans on the horizon.

I decided it was time I visited Billing to see what it was like for my own eyes, £18 million of investment later.

On a scorching hot day, before the school's finished for summer, I took my youngest child to the Aquadrome, where we met friends for a day of fun.

I paid £5 to park the car and another £5 entry for myself so with under 4s getting in for free, it cost me a grand total of £10 for a day out.

We started off on the bike track which was brilliant and quite challenging for a three year old but they managed it, made better by the fact they were the only ones on it for most of the time.

We met a family there who were visiting for the week, having travelled up from the south coast to stay in sunny Northamptonshire for five days.

We walked around the lake and ended up back at the play area where we sat with a cold drink from the bar while the little ones played in the pirate ship play area.

To cool off we finished the day at the splash pad area where there is some lovely seating to relax while the little ones got soaked.

Not everything was open on the weekday that we went, with it being off peak but we thought it was a bargain for £10 and we were there 9.30am to 2.30am and still didn't do everything that we could have.

There is an indoor soft play and an indoor pool, both of which we could have used on our day pass (swimming is included off-peak only). The little ones had a fantastic day and the grown ups had a lovely relaxed day in the sun.

I'm told the fish and chips are really good and the views over the lake from the bar area are lovely. You'd never know you were just minutes from the A45.

With a further £100 million investment on the way for Billing, it's exciting times for the park and I'm looking forward to following its journey as the vision to place it onto the UK tourist map just notched up a level.

The investment at the holiday will no doubt have a positive impact on the town overall with visitors from near and far flocking to the site.

With summer holidays now in full swing there is a packed programme of events and lots of activities now open for guests and day visitors.

See the Billing Aquadrome website and Facebook page for all the latest information, timetables and prices.