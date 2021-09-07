'I could do it in my sleep': Woman knits 90 little hats for Age UK Northamptonshire

Christa (left) and Jean Stephens (right) knitting little hats for Age UK Northamptonshire.

A local woman has knitted a total of 90 little hats for Age UK Northamptonshire to help them raise money for their charity.

Age UK Northamptonshire has been asking people to knit little hats since the launch of the Innocent Big Knit in 2003. Smoothies company, Innocent, donates 25p for every behatted smoothie bottle sold so knitters in the country can help the charity raise vital funds for the work they do to support older people and their families. The charity's target this year 15,000 little hats - their biggest ever.

One person who has been keeping the knitting needles clacking away is day centre client, Jean Stephens. Jean, who takes her knitting bag with her everywhere she goes, said: "“I like to keep busy and, this year, it has been a real tonic to know that every little hat I produce will help raise funds for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My daughter got me started on The Big Knit by downloading the knitting patterns from the website several years ago. It’s so easy, I could do it in my sleep"

Jean has knitted 90 little hats so far and says she is determined to make it 100.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s business development co-ordinator, Jo Bird, said: “Our kind supporters in Northamptonshire have knitted around 10,000 little hats so far so please keep them coming.

"We appreciate every single hat we’re sent so be sure to include your name and address when you send them to us at The William and Patricia Venton Centre in York Road or drop them off at any of our seven shops. We always send a proper thank you to all our knitters.”

Age UK Northamptonshire is a local independent charity and every penny raised by the Big Knit campaign is vital in enabling the charity to carry on improving life for over 15,000 older people and their families every year.