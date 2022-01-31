'Frenchie Heaven': Around 100 French Bulldogs meet for monthly group walk in Northampton IN PICTURES

Around 100 French Bulldogs and their owners attended a group walk at Hunsbury Hill Country Park yesterday (Sunday, January 30).

The 'French Bulldog Meet & Walk Northamptonshire' Facebook group was set up by Sandra Holloway, 57, from Kingsthorpe, three years ago and has since accumulated more than 500 members.

The group walks take place once a month, meeting at the Drover's Return Cafe before taking a walk through Hunsbury Hill Country Park. About 50 dogs usually turn up to the meet-up but yesterday's walk was the group's biggest yet with at least 100 French Bulldogs rocking up to the park.

Founder of the group, Sandra Holloway - who has a three-year-old French Bulldog called Tilly, said: "It was absolutely amazing. I think we definitely had at least a hundred.

"They were all so well behaved and new members were surprisingly amazed at how well their dogs coped with it, especially the ones that have been unsocialised due to Covid, etc. I had so much good positive feedback on the page."

She added: "It was all a bit overwhelming if I’m honest but it was Frenchie heaven for me and many others. The weather was an absolute bonus as Frenchies are very selective with that; most won’t do rain. But it was perfect - dry, sunny and cool.

"Tilly was exhausted from meeting all her new friends, bless her - slept for the rest of the day."

Here are 33 pictures from the French Bulldog group walk at Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Sunday, January 30:

