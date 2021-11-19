Children in Need 2021: Youngsters across Northampton dress up in adorable Pudsey-themed outfits

Whether it is Pudsey ears, spotty clothes or a pyjama day, loads of children across Northampton have got involved in Children in Need festivities today (November 19).

The annual, national fundraising event raises money for charities and project across the UK that help children who are vulnerable or less fortunate.

Often the fundraiser is supported by schools and education settings in way of a mufti or dress up day - and Northampton is no different.

Children across the town have supported the fundraiser by donning adorable costumes and outfits and donating to the cause.

A Northampton salon has also helped to raise money for Children in Need with a week-long schedule of fundraising events.

BBC's Children in Need appeal show will be on BBC One tonight from 7pm until 10pm. Visit the BBC's website to find out how to donate.

Below is a collection of photos of some of the wonderful pictures submitted to Chronicle & Echo of Children in Need outfits.

