All aboard as Santa swaps reindeer-powered sleigh for a steam train on historic Northampton railway

Northampton and Lamport Railway.

Santa will be making tracks for Northamptonshire and swapping reindeer power for steam on four successive weekends in the run-up to Christmas.

Volunteers at the Northampton and Lamport Railway are ready to call all-aboard for their ever-popular Santa Specials.

Festive journeys hauled by a steam loco through the Northamptonshire countryside will run on Saturdays and Sundays from November 28 to December 19.

The Northampton and Lamport Railway runs on what used to be the British Rail line linking Northampton and Market Harborough.

General Manager, Hayley Giles, said: “We always love seeing so many families enjoying a great pre-Christmas day out at the railway.

"It will be particularly special this year, seeing people coming back after the pandemic. The railway had to close for long periods and it was a real struggle.

"We’ve made a number of improvements to the station over the last year and the Santa events have also been upgraded with a new Grotto, so we hope everyone will enjoy a magical experience.”

The railway band of volunteers is creating a new Covid-safe Grotto for 2021 where kids can meet Santa and receive age-appropriate gifts.

There's complimentary on-board refreshments although the Pitsford and Brampton station buffet will also be open throughout, serving hot and cold drink, snacks and freshly prepared hot food.

The railway’s specially designed wheelchair compartment is also available to book for each service train, seating one wheelchair user and two companions.

Booking is essential and those who secure their tickets before Monday (November 15) can get 25 percent off on selected dates. For full details and to book tickets HERE on the railway website

