Excitement over new pie and mash shop set to open in Northampton

A new pie and mash shop will be opening in Northampton next month, causing excitement on social media.

Pie and Mash Cafe posted on Facebook a teasing picture of a perfect plate of East End classic pie, mash and liquor with the words: 'Coming soon to Northampton'.

Replying to intrigued users, the page said the shop would be based just off Wellingborough Road towards the town centre and is opening in mid-October.

The only mention of what will be on the menu is a 'chilli minced beef pie', homemade chilli vinegar and a full English breakfast served until 11am from Friday to Sunday.

Another comment says there is believed to be a delivery service - the shop has been contacted to get the full lowdown.

The news went down well with punters - Alan English wrote: "Yes buzzing for this. Love a decent pie and mash with liquor and chilli vinegar."

Pie and mash is coming to Northampton. Stock photo by Getty Images

Michelle Langford added: "This has just made me so happy!" And Ana Adams commented: "I bloody love pie and mash."