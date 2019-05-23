Much like the film, until now the new range - which comes as a result of a partnership between Hasbro and Disney - has been kept secret. The launch, which will see the products available at most major retailers, includes a Marvel Avengers: Endgame Electronic Fist, Deluxe 6-inch Hulk Figure, 6-inch Legends Figures and the epic Marvel Legends Series Avengers Electric Power Gauntlet. News of the release already has children - and their parents - anxiously trying to find stockists.The announcement comes as Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame continues its Ironman grip on the box office. The film has overtaken Infinity War to become the biggest ever super hero release in the UK and Ireland. On the international stage, it also took over £1.5 Billion in 11 days to become the second biggest release of all time at the global box office, overtaking Titanic. The franchise has inspired a new generation of young super hero fans and demand for merchandise is high. Pre-orders are already available on the likes of Amazon. Items are priced between £9.99 and right up to £99.99.
Everything parents need to know as secret new Avengers toy range by Hasbro launches
Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, and thanks to Hasbro, fans of the franchise will now be able to get their hands on a range of new figures and toys which have until now remained secret to avoid spoilers.
