Entrepreneur wants to rechristen Northampton as 'Noshampton' this summer ahead of street food festival

A new Northampton street food festival will see acclaimed vendors from the likes of Birmingham's Digbeth Dining Club.

Crispin Slee’s latest venture is called Bite Street NN, a monthly pop-up which will feature some of the region’s best street food vendors.

Bite Street will take place every month until October.

It launches over the first May Bank Holiday weekend and over 1,000 people have already booked to attend.

Bite Street will take place at Duston Mill in Upton Way and Mr Slee has put up two “Welcome to Noshampton” signs at the entrance to the venue.

He said: “Masterchef judge William Sitwell has staked a claim for Northamptonshire as the foodie county of Britain.

“Well, we want to take that one step further and christen Northampton as Noshampton for the summer.

“We have invited some of the best food vendors in the region, including regulars from the Digbeth Dining Club in Birmingham.

“Over the summer, there will be banging cheese toasties, award winning curry, meat cooked over fire, juicy BBQ ribs and tacos to name but a few.”

Bite Street promises “fabulous eats and liquid treats” and will see the launch of Budvar tank beer for the first time in Northampton.

Mr Slee added: “Budvar tank beer is lager with knobs on. As the name suggests, it comes in huge tanks which are delivered direct from the brewery in the Czech republic.

“It is fresh and unpasteurised and this provides a wonderful pint with louder lager flavour. It has never been served in Northampton before. The nearest place you can get it at the moment is Coventry.”

Mr Slee already runs well-established events in Northamptonshire, including Northampton Winter Food Festival and Towcester Food Festival, of which William Sitwell is patron.

Mr Sitwell said: “I applaud this initiative. Crispin continues to bang the drum for great food and drink in Northamptonshire.”

Bite Street launches on Friday, May 4, from 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, May 5, from 1pm to 9pm.

Tickets are free and there is free parking at Duston Mill.

The second event will take place on May 31/June 1.

More information at facebook.com/bitestreet NN