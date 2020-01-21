‘Dirty burger' bar to open in former Northampton Mu Mu unit

A new restaurant is gearing up to open soon in St Giles Street with burger toppings that include truffled garlic shrooms and miso peanut butter.

It will be the ninth restaurant belonging to owners, 7Bone, who have other venues in Bournemouth, Hove and Reading.

Pictures in the town centre location restaurant show food which will be served on 7Bone menu.

The Northampton location is the furthest north the brand has ventured so far and a recruitment drive for 20 kitchen and front of house staff has started.

Burgers and sandwiches can be made with smashed 3oz dry-aged beef and free-range chicken - with meat-free options for vegetarians.

A new vegan menu has also been launched that includes vegan patties and vegan fried chicken.

The 7bone brand is not afraid of trying unusual toppings.

The restaurant has lots of loaded-style fries on their menu.

The 'Donnie J Trump' burger is wotsit-topped while the 'PBBJ' patty is loaded with miso peanut butter and chilli jam.

Fries can be smothered with flavour, too.

Customers can choose from sriracha mayo, curry sauce, chipotle to bacon lardon toppings.

A spokeswoman for the company said the restaurant it looking to open 'relatively soon'.

The opening will see it take over the former Mu Mu unit, which closed in August last year.