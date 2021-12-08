The Winter Light Trail at Northampton's Delapre Abbey announces cancellations due to Storm Barra

A festive light display at Northampton's Delapre Abbey has announced sudden cancellations due to a Met Office yellow warning for Storm Barra.

The Winter Light Trail, which has been showcasing an array of spectacular festive lights and special effects at the historic abbey throughout the Christmas period, released statements informing visitors that the trail on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8 will be closed due to weather warnings.

A spokesperson for the Winter Light Trail event said: "We are sorry to say that storm Barra will mean a closure of the light trail on Wednesday, December 8, as well as Tuesday 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

"Though the storm is at it's worst (on Tuesday evening), we have been advised by our safety team that strong winds will still be occurring in Northampton on Wednesday.

"Due to the walk being through a woodland with overhead trees, it could put our customers at risk and this is something that we would never do.

"We appreciate your understanding and are sincerely sorry to disrupt your plans."

The event organisers expect the trail to be open on Thursday, December 9.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the cancelled dates will be automatically refunded and are asked to allow seven to 10 working days for CM tickets to process the refunds.

The spokesperson continued: "This situation is entirely out of our control, but we also know how frustrating it will be for you and therefore we would like to offer you a 20 percent discount when you re-book online."

Those wanting to re-book the Winter Light Trail and claim the 20 percent discount can visit the event's ticketing page and use promo code DELAPRELLIGHTS20 - published on the event's website - at checkout to make sure of the discount.

The discount code will expire at midnight on Tuesday, December 14.