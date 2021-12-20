Christmas light decorations in Northampton

Take a look at some of the best Christmas lights and decorations on homes in Northampton

Residents have been decorating their homes over the festive period - is your house on the list?

By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:14 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:17 pm

Residents in Northampton have been brightly lighting up their homes in the run up to Christmas - here's a look at some of the most festive decorated in the town.

The Chron visited some of the addresses listed on this Christmas lights blog post, which is a collection of some of the best decorated houses in town as per reviews.

One resident has decorated their home to make it look like a Christmas present, others have lit up every window, some have inflatable snowmen in the garden and much more.

Houses captured in this photo gallery are mainly in the NN5, NN2 and NN3 areas of the town including Duston, Kingsthorpe and Spinney Hill.

Click through this picture gallery to see some of the best decorated homes in town.

1.

Kettering Road, Kingsley

2.

Whiston Road, Kingsthorpe Road

3.

Tudor Manor Day Nursery, Duston

4.

Norman Snow Way, Duston

