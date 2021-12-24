Two Northampton shopping centres have embraced the spirit of giving this Christmas, whether that is gifts for shoppers or donations to a food bank.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre has thanked the public for donating a whopping total of 240 gifts to a food bank.

Each year, the shopping centre puts up a 'Giving Tree' for Christmas, asking for presents to be donated for a local charity or organisation.

Shoppers donated a total of 240 gifts to the Weston Favell Centre Food Bank.

This year the centre selected Weston Favell Centre Food Bank as their chosen recipients.

Food bank manager for Weston Favell, Anne Woodley, said: “Thank you to Weston Favell Shopping centre and their shoppers for donating an amazing amount of presents to our food bank.

"You have made such a difference to so many families and brightened their Christmas with these amazing gifts.

"Life has been tough for a lot of people over the past couple of years, your generosity is very welcomed.”

The Giving Tree at the Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The Food Bank, which is supported by The Trussell Trust and run by Emmanuel Church, is located within the centre in a vacant unit. They have seen a large increase in people in need of support this festive season, with over 400 people coming in one week this December.

This year, the local community have kindly donated more than 240 gifts to the Giving Tree, with a further donation from the Tesco store within the centre donating a trolley full of toys and other items that the families of the food bank may appreciate this Christmas.

Weston Favell’s marketing manager, Zoë Butler, said: “We are blown away by the kindness shown this Christmas. Each year, we host the Giving Tree and it is always so staggering how generous people can be.

"Thank you to every who donated this year. We hope the families of Weston Favell Centre Foodbank will enjoy these special treats.”

Weston Favell is not the only shopping centre that has embraced the spirit of giving this Christmas.

Visitors and retailers at Grosvenor Shopping, Northampton, were showered with gifts this month as part of the centre’s 'Gift of Giving' event.

Members of Grosvenor’s customer service team took to the malls to surprise customers and staff with an array of Christmas presents sourced from shops around the

centre including gift sets from Lush and The Body Shop, a hamper from Brownes Sweet Shop and vouchers for Primark, Next and Superdry.

The Gift of Giving campaign was devised by the team at Grosvenor to give back to those that work at or visit the centre and aims to spread happiness during the festive season through

random acts of kindness.

Director at Grosvenor Shopping, James Roberts, said: “We were so excited to run the Gift of Giving event at Grosvenor allowing us to say a big thank you to our customers and staff.

"The aim of the campaign is to put a smile on people’s faces and spread happiness.

“For many 2021 has been such a challenging year, not least the retail sector, so to be able to provide some happiness and joy to our staff and visitors feels especially wonderful.”