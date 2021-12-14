Northampton retirement village staff become Santa's little helpers to lend hand to two charities

The staff at a Northampton retirement village have been donning a variety of festive costumes to spread cheer and raise support for two charities.

The team at Richmond Villages in Grange Park kicked off the festive season by dressing up as elves on 'Elf Day' (December 3), wearing eye-catching outfits in a bid to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Society and spread some Christmas cheer amongst residents in the village.

The day aimed to raise recognition for those affected by dementia and their families - a cause close to the hearts of many at the village.

The team at Richmond Villages Northampton sported their best elf outfits to raise awareness for charity.

Head of activities at Richmond Villages Northampton, Chris Rayatt, said: “Supporting charities in any way we can has always been important to both our staff and residents, so we thought it would be a fantastic idea to spread some awareness for charity this Christmas, whilst spreading some festive joy around the village at the same time."

During the day, Chris hosted 'Dementia Friends' sessions for staff to help give an insight into what someone suffering with dementia might be going through and why they might react in the way they do. The aim of these sessions is to help provide an understanding of the disease and how staff can best help those living with dementia.

Chris added: “I am so grateful to the team at the village and the generous contributions both they and the residents have made. It’s brilliant to know we are doing our bit to support charity, especially at this time of year.

"Everyone at the village admires the work of Alzheimer’s Society and Save the Children, so to help support their vital work is so rewarding.”

Staff at the retirement village then went on to sport their best festive jumpers for 'Christmas Jumper Day' on December 10, raising awareness for Save the Children and the work they do to help protect children around the world.

Staff were on hand in reception, throughout the day, to personally gift wrap presents for residents.

Resident at Richmond Villages Northampton, Mary Wallace-Simms, said: “Both the Elf Day and the Christmas Jumper Day were massive hits at the village and really helped to spread some festive cheer.