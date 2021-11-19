A Northampton garden centre will host an evening Christmas shopping event to raise money for a cancer charity.

Dobbies in Harlestone Road is inviting customers to join in with the festivities on Thursday (November 25).

During the event, which will take place between 5pm and 9pm, shoppers will get to see the centre’s Christmas ranges.

There will also be competitions, discount vouchers, demos, sampling and a festive raffle.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager for the chain said: “Christmas is a time of year we all look forward to at Dobbies’ Harlestone Heath store, and we can’t wait to welcome people for a full festive experience with our late opening evening.

“There will be a free welcome drink and a range of Christmas gifts, decorations and products to choose from.

“Most importantly, we are raising funds for our national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, who do incredible work with young people across the country.

“It’s going to be the perfect way to get the festive season started.”

Money raised from the raffle will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and there will also be collections on the night.

Donna Bednarek, from Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are absolutely delighted to collaborating with Dobbies as they stay open late on November 25.

“The donations from Dobbies’ customers will enable us to give the gift of care from our nurses, or the gift of community on one of our specialist units, to young cancer patients across the UK.”

Customers will also be able to write festive messages on Christmas baubles for the Wish Tree and enjoy a two-course festive meal, which is bookable in advance.