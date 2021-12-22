Charity hosts Santa's Grotto to bring Christmas to disadvantaged families across Northampton

A Northampton charity set up a Santa's Grotto for the second year running to help spread some festive cheer to disadvantaged families across the town.

The Santa's Grotto took place at the Thomas A Becket pub on St James Road on Sunday, December 19 from 10am to 4.30pm.

A number of disadvantaged families were invited along to meet Father Christmas, take part in children's activities, play on a bouncy castle and then walk away with some presents and snack boxes.

Natasha Caton as Mrs Claus and Aine Cullen as Santa Claus at the Santa's Grotto in Northampton.

The Christmas Grotto experience was organised by local charities Earth's Lonely Angels and Festive Cheer and sustainable farm 'Sol Haven' along with Emma's Platters, who put together the snack boxes.

Founder of Earth's Lonely Angels, Aine Cullen, said: "We decided to come together because of Covid and so many people needing help - lots of mums and lots of dads lost their jobs and there are a lot of single parents, parents with health issues, disabilities or learning difficulties.

"How are they going to get the extra cash coming in to give their children a good Christmas? It's all we parents want to do for our kids but you cannot do it without cash."

This is the second year in a row the Christmas Grotto for disadvantaged families has taken place.

Natasha Caton and Aine Collins enjoying the bouncy castle.

December 2020 saw a jaw-dropping total of £4,000 raised towards the cause.

Founders of vegan farm, Sol Haven, Natasha Caton and her husband Sammuel, both played Mr and Mrs Claus at last year's Grotto.

They had every intention of taking on the roles again this year, however, Sammuel unfortunately fell really ill on the day so it was down to Aine to assume the position of the big jolly man.

Aine said: "Their little faces, they really believed I was Santa. They said 'Santa, come on the bouncy castle and I did and I split my trousers twice, I had to change them twice. I had to tell them I had one too many brussels sprouts.

Many donations of toys and Christmas decorations were given to the special cause.

"I was bawling my eyes out, I felt so loved and appreciated."

Members of the public and local businesses were eager to help out when they got word of the Grotto.

The charity received donations of two Christmas trees, two parcels full of Christmas decorations and a variety of toys to give to the children.

The charity then sought out lists of parents and families from disadvantaged backgrounds so that they could personally be invited along to the Grotto and offer their children an unforgettable Christmas experience.

The Santa's Grotto was set up outside of the Thomas A Becket pub in Northampton.

There were snack boxes put together by local business, Emma's Platters, and local photographer Ben North was on hand to take professional photos of families with Santa so that they could walk away with two free prints to remember the day. Each child took away five presents with them.

Curious pub-goers at Thomas A Becket came out to see what was happening in the pub's garden and, once they were informed about the Grotto, offered cash donations.

A total of £250 was donated to the special cause that day, which paid for the bouncy castle and a single mother's taxi fare from Wellingborough and back so that she could bring her children to the event.

Aine added: "It was a magical day and the kids just loved it. Their little faces, it was a privilege and an honour. We got so many messages saying thank you so much from the parents. It was just perfect and amazing. People in Northampton are just the best.

"The amazing public across Northampton and the charities and businesses who donated - that's what Christmas is all about. It is about giving.

"If you get more then you give to help someone else out because you never know, you could be in that boat one day. I am just so grateful to be living in these times right now and having all this support."

Earth's Lonely Angels is already locally known for putting together Christmas hampers for the elderly, which they have been doing every December for eight years now.