51 of Northampton's pets dressed in very cute outfits ready for Christmas

Cats, dogs, a guinea pig and even a bearded dragon are in the festive spirit
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:47 GMT

Pets are a big part of out lives, and that is no different at Christmas, so it’s only fair that they too get to dress up in cute, funny and hilarious festive costumes.

We asked pet owners to send in pictures of their furry (or not so furry) friends getting ready for the big day – and they did not disappoint.

From dogs meeting Santa Claus, to cats dressed up and even a guinea pig and bearded dragon getting into the festive spirit, it seems the pets of Northampton are very much Christmas fans.

Here are 51 cute pets dressed in festive outfits ready for Christmas in Northampton.

(Chronicle & Echo has already published dozens of pictures of adorable babies enjoying their first Christmas, which you can see here).

1. Pets dressed up for Christmas in Northampton

Photo: Submitted

Nine-year-old George the English Bulldog.

2. Pets dressed up for Christmas in Northampton

Photo: Submitted

Rusty.

3. Pets dressed up for Christmas in Northampton

Photo: Submitted

Ted the French Bulldog.

4. Pets dressed up for Christmas in Northampton

Photo: Submitted

