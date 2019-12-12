9 of the best restaurants in Northampton - according to TripAdvisor
Northampton has a multitude of restaurants to choose from, offering everything from Indian cuisine to tapas.
These are the nine best restaurants in Northampton, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Bombay Palace Restaurant
This place has been in Kingsthorpe for years and I have visited many times. For me it has the best Indian food and service in and around Kingsthorpe. TripAdvisor reviewer
2. Tamarind
Had the most amazing meal here last night; the food was absolutely gorgeous.. the staff were so polite & tentative - I cannot fault a single thing and will be coming back. TripAdvisor reviewer
3. Akasaka Northampton
Excellent food which was well presented. Lovely flavours and the appetisers were great. Would recommend. TripAdvisor reviewer
4. Baloo Indian Restaurant & Takeaway
Food was delicious and service excellent! Such a lovely restaurant with friendly helpful staff. We had a fantastic evening. TripAdvisor reviewer
