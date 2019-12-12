Northampton

9 of the best restaurants in Northampton - according to TripAdvisor

Northampton has a multitude of restaurants to choose from, offering everything from Indian cuisine to tapas.

These are the nine best restaurants in Northampton, according to reviews website, TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

This place has been in Kingsthorpe for years and I have visited many times. For me it has the best Indian food and service in and around Kingsthorpe. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Bombay Palace Restaurant

Had the most amazing meal here last night; the food was absolutely gorgeous.. the staff were so polite & tentative - I cannot fault a single thing and will be coming back. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. Tamarind

Excellent food which was well presented. Lovely flavours and the appetisers were great. Would recommend. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. Akasaka Northampton

Food was delicious and service excellent! Such a lovely restaurant with friendly helpful staff. We had a fantastic evening. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Baloo Indian Restaurant & Takeaway

