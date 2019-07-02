6 of the best cheap last minute flights from Birmingham airport in July
If you’re searching for some summer sun, or just a break then there are plenty of last minute flight deals currently on offer that won’t break the bank.
These are six last minute flights deals currently available from Birmingham airport.
1. Palma, Spain - 51 pounds return
Return flight with TUI for 51 pounds. Outbound: Friday 5 July, 22:30 BHX - 02:55 (+1) PMI. Return: Saturday 13 July, 03:55 PMI - 05:25 BHX bit.ly/2J5xWsO
2. Reus, Spain - 61 pounds return
Return flight with Ryanair for 61 pounds. Outbound: Wednesday 10 July, 11:55 BHX - 15:05 REU. Return: Wednesday 17 July, 15:30 REU - 16:40 BHX bit.ly/2J5Vmyg
3. Catania, Italy - 73 pounds return
Return flight with TUI for 73 pounds. Outbound: Sunday 7 July, 06:00 BHX - 10:10 CTA. Return: Sunday 14 July, 11:15 CTA - 13:45 BHX bit.ly/323M2Ct
4. Perpignan, France - 69 pounds return
Return flight with Ryanair for 69 pounds. Outbound: Tuesday 16 July, 15:10 BHX - 18:10 PGF. Return: Tuesday 23 July, 18:35 PGF - 19:45 BHX bit.ly/2JhCcV9
