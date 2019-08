Shared ownership is an affordable way of getting your foot on the ladder to owning your own home. You buy a percentage of the property and pay a subsidised rent on the rest. You then have the opportunity to purchase further shares in your home up to 100%. It means a smaller deposit to find - sometimes just a few thousand pounds. You decorate it as you like and sell it when you're ready.

1. Morgan Close, Rectory Farm, 129,995 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale on an 80% shared ownership basis O'Riordan Bond / rightmove.co.uk other Buy a Photo

2. Freehold Street, Northampton, 125,000 2 bedroom apartment for sale on a 75% shared ownership basis Horts / rightmove.co.uk other Buy a Photo

3. Marburg Street, Billing Way, 119,995 Offered for sale on a 65% shared ownership basis is this modern two bedroom end of terrace property Jackson Grundy / rightmove.co.uk other Buy a Photo

4. University Close, Kingsthorpe, 114,000 2 bedroom semi-detached house for sale offered for sale on a 60% shared ownership basis O'Riordan Bond / rightmove.co.uk other Buy a Photo

