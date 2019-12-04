xxx

10 of the most popular properties to rent in Northampton right now

Here are the most viewed homes to rent in and around town in the past 30 days, according to Zoopla.

Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

Two bed terraced house. 725 pcm.

1. Mill Meadow, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2

Three bed semi-detached house. 725 pcm.

2. Dore Close, Northampton, NN3

One bed flat to rent. 500 pcm.

3. Billington Street, Northampton, NN1

Studio. 545 pcm

4. Colwyn Road, Northampton, NN1

