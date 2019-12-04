10 of the most popular properties to rent in Northampton right now
Here are the most viewed homes to rent in and around town in the past 30 days, according to Zoopla.
Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”