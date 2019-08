We know there are loads more, but here are just ten of the best places in and around town to enjoy a burger, from the all-time classics to vegan trendsetters - in no particular order.

1. Hops & Chops, Kent Road, Upton Hops & Chops may pride itself on its steaks, but the burgers are just as beloved. Only three to choose from - beef and cheese, tandoori chicken and vegan - but what more do you need?

2. Buddies USA, multiple sites, Northampton You can't mention burgers and Northampton without including Buddies. The US diner has loads to choose from, with an extensive 'make your own' option.

3. Firejacks, Walter Tull Way, Sixfields Firejacks is a relatively new addition to the town but has been an instant hit with all the burgers and all the sauces.

4. Midwest, Wellingborough Road, Northampton Midwest has been serving top-quality burgers way before they were all over Instagram. The American-style eatery was apparently ahead of its time when it opened in 1979, using a gas-flamed charbroiler 'to accentuate the authentic flavour' of their beefburgers.

