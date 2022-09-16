Towcester History Society takes to the skies for an evening from the air

Tony Howard, committee member from the Towcester and District Local History Society was welcomed by a full house at the society’s most recent event, as he presented an evening of Towcester that had been captured from his favourite place; the sky.

Tony has spent many years with his camera, flying over the county and watching the developing areas of Towcester and beyond. During the evening he explained how he was able to capture the images he takes, the equipment he uses and how he came about to be up in the air.

The evening was attended by 56 members and non members at the Sawpits Centre in Towcester, and more than 12 members who were watching via Zoom.

Old image of Towcester High Street

Alison Symmers from the society said: “This is our fifth hybrid session we have run and it’s a great way to give everyone a choice to either come to the meeting here, or stay at home to watch. During Covid we ran our events via Zoom and many of our members are still quite keen to continue this way. We have members as far away as Australia so creating these hybrid events allows everyone the chance to keep in touch and stay connected.”

Members and visitors had the opportunity to see some of Tony’s work, which showed a historic tour of the housing and development in the area, dating right back from 1135 to the present day. Tony explained how housing estate trends and how they were built told stories of income and lifestyle over the decades and he presented images of heritage sites, such as the Percy Pitcher memorial in Stanton which tells a story that fits in well with aviation history, connected to the area of Towcester.

Chairman Brian Giggins, has been part of the society for more than 30 years and has worked with Tony Howard to produce “Exploring Towcester’s Hidden Histories”; a guidebook that covers the history of the Towcester area. The book is a beautifully presented guide with plenty of photos and illustrations they have collated together and is a unique collection of both architectural and general history.

This book is available for sale on its website www.mkheritage.org.uk/tdlhs and at the sweet shop, Humbugs in Towcester. This would certainly be a welcome treasure for any new resident to the area, or someone who wants to connect to their surrounding history.

View of Towcester from the air

The society is always open to new members and details of membership and the up and coming events can be found on their website. The meetings and events are very social and provide an opportunity to meet others who are interested in history too.

Local crimes, punishments and strange medieval laws will be explored at the next meeting on Wednesday October 12, and anyone is welcome to come along to be treated to some tales that should never be forgotten.