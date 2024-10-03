The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931.The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931.
The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931.

These fascinating pictures show some proud moments in Northampton's history - including King Charles visiting town, Royal parties and hard grafting in the shoe factory

Published 3rd Feb 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 15:07 GMT
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking images showing the changing face of our town over the last 100 years.

We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry, including a visit from Prince Charles to a local factory.

Who can forget the iconic moment when George Best netted a double hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Northampton Town 8-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup?

There’s also some great pics of residents celebrating Royal occasions with street parties and a very touching moment when child evacuees are reuinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.

You can view more retro galleries here.

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939:

1. Families reunited

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939: Photo: J. A. Hampton

The Honourable Mrs Chesterman retrieves the toy animals dropped by a parachute at a Northampton Aero Club meet in November 1929.

2. Northampton Aero Club

The Honourable Mrs Chesterman retrieves the toy animals dropped by a parachute at a Northampton Aero Club meet in November 1929. Photo: Puttnam

A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908:

3. Ski-ing in Northampton

A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908: Photo: Topical Press Agency:

Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. The pic was taken on 22nd October 1931.

4. William Albert Tuckley

Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. The pic was taken on 22nd October 1931. Photo: Fox Photos

