News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939:Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939:
Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939:

These brilliant retro pictures show the changing face of Northampton over the last 100 years - including King Charles visiting town and parties to celebrate the Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

We’ve dug deep into our archives this week to bring you these cracking images showing the changing face of our town over the last 100 years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Feb 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:13 BST

We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry, including a visit from Prince Charles to a local factory.

Who can forget the iconic moment when George Best netted a double hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Northampton Town 8-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup?

There’s also some great pics of residents celebrating Royal occasions with street parties and a very touching moment when child evacuees are reuinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.

You can view more retro galleries here.

The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931.

1. J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory

The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931. Photo: Express

Photo Sales
The Honourable Mrs Chesterman retrieves the toy animals dropped by a parachute at a Northampton Aero Club meet in November 1929.

2. Northampton Aero Club

The Honourable Mrs Chesterman retrieves the toy animals dropped by a parachute at a Northampton Aero Club meet in November 1929. Photo: Puttnam

Photo Sales
A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908:

3. Ski-ing in Northampton

A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908: Photo: Topical Press Agency:

Photo Sales
Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. The pic was taken on 22nd October 1931.

4. William Albert Tuckley

Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. The pic was taken on 22nd October 1931. Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Prince CharlesNorthamptonPrince WilliamKate MiddletonManchester UnitedNorthampton Town