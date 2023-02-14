Do you remember the town like this?

Take a trip down memory lane with ELEVEN nostalgic photos of how Northampton town centre used to look like.

Born and bred former Northampton town resident Marilyn Ponting has kindly shared some pictures her husband and late father in law took of the town centre.

Marilyn said: “These are photos taken by my late husband Alan Ponting in August 1989.

“We are both Northampton born and bred and left the town in 1965 but returned frequently to visit family. Alan always took pics around town but mostly they are hard to date accurately

“His father was also keen on photography and I have shared similar photos taken by him around 1966.”

Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane… do you remember the town like this?

If you have any nostalgic pictures of the town, feel free to send them into [email protected]

1 . Northampton town centre over the years The street scene in Market Square in 1989 Photo: Alan Ponting Photo Sales

2 . Northampton town centre over the years The Market Square street scene circa 1966 or 1967 Photo: George Ponting Photo Sales

3 . Northampton town centre over the years The street scene in Wood Hill in 1989 Photo: Alan Ponting Photo Sales

4 . Northampton town centre over the years The street scene in Abington Street in 1989 Photo: Alan Ponting Photo Sales