Northampton as it used to be: 24 pictures of restaurants you’d love to see return

By David Summers
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:07 BST
The Chronicle & Echo asked our readers for the restaurants they would love to see re-open.

We were inundated with responses – more than 330 comments on the Chron’s Facebook page – and these 24 were so of the most frequently mentioned in the post.

How many of these do you remember? And what are the ones we’ve missed out? Email your favourites to [email protected]

Brabenec's Restaurant.

1. Looking Back Restaurants Special

Brabenec's Restaurant. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Dangs Vietnamese Restaurant, Wellingborough Road.

2. Looking Back Restaurants Special

Dangs Vietnamese Restaurant, Wellingborough Road. Photo: Kelly Cooper

Cagney's Restaurant.

3. Looking Back Restaurants Special

Cagney's Restaurant. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Star of India, Abington Avenue.

4. Looking Back Restaurants Special

Star of India, Abington Avenue. Photo: Tracey Chambers

