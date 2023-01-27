In pictures: Looking back at 17 years of admired Northamptonshire aerobatic display team

Fans say the team will be missed and have thanked them for the memories

After the sad announcement was made earlier this week that The Blades aerobatic display team has flown for its last season, this newspaper has looked back at photos of the beloved team from over the years.

On Monday (January 23), 2Excel Aviation – the aerospace company that the team was part of – confirmed that the 2022 season was the team’s seventeenth, and last season.

The firm says the announcement was not a decision taken “lightly” and is put down to “the challenges to global economies, the worsening cost of living crisis and the protracted hit to disposable incomes”, amid the “continued degradation of the air show circuit, with more and more events being lost, meaning fewer opportunities to display”. The board decided it is now an “unsustainable business model”.

Since the confirmation that The Blades would not fly as a team again, there has been many messages of support on social media, with fans saying the team will be missed.

One social media commenter said: “This is sad news. We have enjoyed the Blades for many years and they have been a regular sight in the skies over our neighbourhood. We will miss them bigtime!"

Another added: “Sad news - used to watch them practice and fly over. Such a shame, were proud of them being from Northampton. Thank you for those moments.”

And another commented: “Oh gutted! Watching the planes from my back garden or across the fields is one of the highlights of my summer!”

Following the news, we delved into the archives to find pictures of the aerobatic display team since its beginning in 2006.

Below are photos of Northamptonshire’s The Blades through the years.

1 . Looking back at The Blades The Blades in 2008. "Aerobatics at its finest", as described by photographer, Glyn.

2 . Looking back at The Blades The Blades team getting ready for a Sywell airshow in 2010.

3 . Looking back at The Blades One of the planes ahead of the 2010 airshow.

4 . Looking back at The Blades Chronicle & Echo reporter Liz Lee flies in a stunt plane by The Blades at Sywell in 2010.