These incredible images from Northampton in the past come from the archives of Getty Images.
There are some enchanting photographs that capture moments in time and examples of the social history of our town.
1.
22nd October 1931: Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
2.
1st December 1908: A female skier about to be pulled along by a horse in Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
3.
1st December 1908: A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
4.
1st December 1908: A skier lies in the snow at Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)