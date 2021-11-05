3rd December 1939: Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
From evacuees being reunited with their families in Northampton to horse-drawn skiing, these images give fascinating glimpse at our past

Photographs from archives of Getty Images are simply delightful

By David Summers
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:08 pm

These incredible images from Northampton in the past come from the archives of Getty Images.

There are some enchanting photographs that capture moments in time and examples of the social history of our town.

Enjoy...

22nd October 1931: Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1st December 1908: A female skier about to be pulled along by a horse in Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1st December 1908: A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1st December 1908: A skier lies in the snow at Northampton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

