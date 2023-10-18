PICTURES: Take a look at 22 incredible retro photos of Northampton town centre throughout the years

Do you remember the town looking like this?

Take a look back at a collection of 22 incredibly retro and nostalgic photos of Northampton town centre dating back to the 1930s.

Resident Raymond James Carter has been kind enough to share archived photos of the town which he regularly publishes on community Facebook page ‘Pictures of Northampton old and new’.

The Facebook group is all about nostalgia and invites people to connect, share memories and photos of times they have had in our town.

Photos in this gallery include a snowed under Bridge Street, iconic tram journeys, the old Corn Exchange, and much more.

Click through our gallery and see how many areas of the town you recognise. All locations provided have been provided by the Pictures of Northampton old and new Facebook page.

1 . Northampton through the years A retro bus travelling down Gold Street. Photo: Raymond James Carter Photo Sales

2 . Northampton town centre through the years A large crowd in Marefair heading towards Gold Street. Photo: Raymond James Carter Photo Sales

3 . Northampton town centre through the years A car from the 1920s or 1930s parked in Newlands. Photo: Raymond James Carter Photo Sales

4 . Northampton town centre through the years A 1930s/1940s-looking car parked in the snow in Bridge Street. Photo: Raymond James Carter Photo Sales